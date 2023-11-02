Andy Cohen Says He’s ‘Forever Grateful’ For ‘Real Housewives’ Success At BravoCon 2023

Andy Cohen is celebrating more than 17 years of “The Real Housewives” at BravoCon 2023!

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the fan-favorite convention, the “Watch What Happens Live” co-host looked back on how beloved the franchise is after all these years.

“I’m so thrilled that the Housewives are still going strong. I’m so excited that people love Bravo as much as they do, and as much as I do also. It’s great,” Andy gushed.

“Listen, I owe the Housewives a great debt. We all do – they’ve brought us so much great entertainment. But I personally owe them a great debt. They’ve had a huge influence on me and my career, and I’m forever grateful,” he added.

The TV personality also raved over the excitement of BravoCon, which is taking place in Las Vegas after being held in New York City in 2019 and 2022.

“BravoCon is the capital of fun, and Vegas is the capital of fun, so here we are,” he said.

The three-day convention will be packed with fun events for Bravoholics, including a panel with the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” moderated by Karamo Brown.

Andy explained that the “Queer Eye” star was a great pick for the gig, considering all of the ongoing drama in the fallout of Scandoval.

“Karamo is a mediator. He is someone who brings people together, and so, I think that he is a perfect person to moderate this panel,” he shared.

Ariana Madix will be among those at the panel, taking a break from her busy schedule as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” – and she has a fan in Andy!

“She’s going great. She’s kicking ass. I’m so impressed with her,” he said of the reality star’s “DWTS” journey thus far.