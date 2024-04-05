Celebrities Shaken By 4.8 Earthquake In New York City: Jessica Chastain, Al Roker & More React

Celebrities are proving they’re just as shaken as the rest of us are when it comes to an unexpected earthquake!

Stars took to social media on Friday with reactions to a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt throughout the New York City area.

Actress Busy Philipps was initially confused as she felt the quake. “not to be weird but was there just an earthquake in new york?” she wrote on X. The “Girls5eva” star followed that up with a little more certainty of what she had felt, adding, “like guys. I think there was an earthquake in nyc.”

like guys. i think there was an earthquake in nyc. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 5, 2024

Bethenny Frankel recorded a quick video story for her followers. “Did anyone else just feel an earthquake? Because I just felt the earth move under my feet. I thought a plane was coming into my house,” the “Real Housewives” alum said in disbelief.

Rachel Zegler, like many, clearly still has Beyoncé’s latest album on her mind even in the middle of the seismic activity. “in my opinion the earth was just listening to ‘Cowboy Carter’……. Shaking some ass…….. quaking fr,” the Golden Globe winner joked.

in my opinion the earth was just listening to cowboy carter……. Shaking some ass…….. quaking fr — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 5, 2024

The “Today” show’s Al Roker took to Instagram with a question heard throughout NYC and beyond. “Did you feel the earthquake?” he asked his viewers, after describing how he felt the shake in his dressing room at 30 Rock.

Actor Jessica Chastain also reacted with concern for her fellow New Yorkers. “This is really nuts. Hope everyone is ok and that our buildings weren’t damaged,“ the Oscar winner wrote in response to a message from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who explained that the quake centered west of New York City.

This is really nuts. Hope everyone is ok and that our buildings weren’t damaged 🤍 https://t.co/kh8QIY4ev2 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 5, 2024

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, however, appears to be among the minority who didn’t notice it. He explained on his Instagram story that he was in the middle of a workout. “I was too busy pushing this bimbo on the sled to feel the earthquake,” Cohen said.