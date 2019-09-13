Andy Cohen Wants A Playdate With Fellow First-Time Parent Amy Schumer: Our Sons Are So Close In Age

Andy Cohen is ready for his baby boy to make some Hollywood friends!

Ahead of a SiriusXM Radio Andy event in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, the Bravo exec told Access Hollywood that he wants to introduce his son, Benjamin, to another celebrity kiddo.

“I’d like a little playdate with Amy Schumer’s baby actually,” the new dad said, when asked if there are any famous families he and Ben have bonded with yet.

WATCH: Andy Cohen Adorably Introduces Baby Benjamin To His Famous Friends: ‘Big Day For My Boy’

The pairing would make total sense. Amy’s son, Gene, and Andy’s little one are just three months apart and the stars are both first-time parents.

Ben turned 7 months old in September and is gearing up for a major milestone, according to his dad. Andy revealed that he can tell the little one is “just about to start crawling.”

“He’s scooting,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host smiled, adding that Ben still enjoys getting a special lift now and then, too.

“He loves it when I put him on my shoulders. He’s smiling ear-to-ear and pulling my hair out,” he continued.

WATCH: Andy Cohen Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son Benny’s Face

However, Ben may not be on board with Andy’s scruffy new look.

“Doesn’t love the beard because I kiss him so much,” the 51-year-old admitted. “But he’s getting used to it and he’s just adorable.”

— Erin Biglow