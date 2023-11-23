Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Meets Cher After The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Andy Cohen’s son Ben just met a music icon!

On Thursday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared on Instagram that his 4-year-old son met Cher following her performance at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“THANKSGIVING! Ben met Cher! (And so did my mom!)” he captioned his post. “He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened and I feel like my work here is done. 🙃.”

“What a lovely morning at the parade with the family,” he continued. “Happy Thanksgiving wherever you are. Thank you all for being a part of my life.”

Cher closed out the annual parade on Thursday by singing “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her new album “Christmas.”

For her electric performance, the Oscar winner rocked a black shirt, white jacket, bedazzled black pants as she grooved along with her dancers.

The 77-year-old dropped her album “Christmas” in October. It is streaming on all platforms now.