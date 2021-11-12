Andy Dick Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

Andy Dick was arrested on Monday for suspicion of felony domestic violence stemming from an alleged incident at his home, the Los Angeles Police Department tells Access Hollywood.

The actor reportedly got into an argument with his boyfriend and allegedly hit him in the head with a liquor bottle causing a deep cut, according to TMZ.

The 55-year-old was arrested on a felony charge and released on a $50,000 bail hours later, he is due back in court on March 7, according to court records.

Access Hollywood has reached out to him for comment.

Andy has been open about his past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction and was recently arrested in June on a suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The “Road Trip” actor was sentenced to 14 days in jail for two misdemeanor charges in December 2019, one for sexual battery and one for simple battery after he failed to serve his court-ordered community service. He was released after one day due to overcrowding and pleaded no contest.

 

