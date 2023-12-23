Nick and Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Dead at 41

The Carter family is grieving once again as Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to Aaron and Nick Carter has died, at 41 years of age, according to multiple published reports.

TMZ reports that Bobbie Jean died on Saturday morning. Her mother Jane Carter said in a statement to the outlet, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.” Her reference of the third time is in regards to Bobbie Jean’s death, her son Aaron, who died in November 2022, and Leslie Carter in January 2012 who died at 25.

She continued, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother, ” she told TMZ.

The cause of her death is unknown but sources close to the Carter family tell People that they believe Bobbie Jean died of cardiac arrest, though more details haven’t been revealed.

Bobbie Jean worked as a wardrobe stylists and makeup artist for her late brother Aaron in the 2000s, according to TMZ but before her death she maintained a private life with her daughter. She appeared in eight episodes of her family’s E! reality series, “House of Carters” in 2006.

Bobbie Jean reportedly dealt with addiction and substance abuse problems which were documented on the show. This past June, she was arrested for allegedly stealing stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby in Florida and was later allegedly found with drugs.