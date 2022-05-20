‘Angelyne’ Producers React After Real-Life L.A. Icon Says Peacock Series Doesn’t Do Her ‘Justice’

Angelyne won’t be tuning in to the new Peacock miniseries about her rise to fame.

The Los Angeles icon – who first caught attention in the ’80s for posing in a series of iconic billboards across the city – criticized her portrayal in the Emmy Rossum-helmed series ahead of its Friday release.

“I had a little glimpse of it, and I refuse to watch it It doesn’t do me justice,” she told Inside Edition. “Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?”

The miniseries is based on the 2017 Hollywood Reporter story “The Mystery of L.A. Billboard Diva Angelyne’s Real Identity Is Finally Solved,” which dug into the enigmatic blonde’s little-known backstory.

The article included a yearbook photo allegedly of Angelyne, but the media personality told Inside Edition that the image was not in fact her.

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Universal Content Productions and Peacock shared their reaction to Angelyne’s criticism of the show.

“This series has embraced the legend and legacy of Angelyne from its inception. There have been no bigger advocates for celebrating her than Emmy Rossum and the producing team, who approached the storytelling with love, admiration and respect. We were happy to have Angelyne on board during the creative process and are very proud of this show,” the statement read.

Emmy, who met Angelyne in her preparation for the role, previously told Access Hollywood about their encounter.

“I was so nervous, and I told her all of the ways in which I thought she was a profound trailblazer, her strength as a woman, how inspirational I think she is, how fascinating I think she is, and what she represents, and hoped that we could imbue this story with a sense of whimsy and magic and capture her essence,” the “Shameless” alum shared.

“I think the most impactful thing of Angelyne is how in the face of the many challenges she may have endured,” she added. “She rises above with a commitment to the positive, with a kind of an escapist fantasy, and I think that she is an icon who represents something that we can all learn from. You know, what are we? Are we really just a summation of historical facts about our life? Or do we get to define who we are? Do we get to shape and craft our own identity? And I think that she made the outside reflect how she felt on the inside, and that’s really pure authenticity.”

