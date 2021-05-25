Emmy Rossum Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum is a mom!

The 34-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram page on Tuesday writing “5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

In her post, the new mom also gave us a sneak peek at how tiny her little one’s feet are thanks to a picture of her daughter’s footprint.

In her birth announcement the “Shameless” star also shared a series of pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

One of them is a gorgeous black and white picture of her wearing jeans and a white sports bra as she stares into the camera. The other picture shows her husband, Sam Esmail, holding onto her baby bump as she looks up to him.

The announcement of her baby girl was a surprise to the world because no one knew she was pregnant!

Immediately after she announced the birth, Emmy’s comments section was flooded with well wishes from several celebs.

New mom Emily Ratajkowski commented “congrats!!” Kiernan Shipka wrote “Congrats Emmy” and Jessica Szhor wrote “Yes Yes Yes❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Even though she kept her pregnancy under wraps, she is now giving us a good look at her baby bump.

She posted another Instagram photo where she is seen cradling her belly in a bathrobe two weeks before her daughter’s arrival.

She also shared a glamorous shot of her posing in a black leotard with one hand on her hip and another holding her hair back on her Instagram story.

This is Emmy and Sam’s first child together. The pair got married in 2017.

Congrats to the couple on their new addition!

