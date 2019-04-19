Anna Camp Files For Divorce From ‘Pitch Perfect’ Co-Star Skylar Astin After Separation Announcement

It’s really over. Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are officially parting ways.

The actress filed for divorce from her “Pitch Perfect” co-star husband on Friday just hours after they announced their separation, Access confirms.

According to court documents, Anna cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as “TBD.” Per her request, the court will not award either party spousal support and both will be responsible for their own legal fees.

Anna and Skylar confirmed their decision to part ways in a statement to People, explaining that the choice “was made mutually and amicably.”

“We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition,” the statement concluded.

The pair tied the knot in 2016, more than four years after meeting on the set of the first “Pitch Perfect” film.

The “True Blood” alum and the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actor made their last public outing as a couple back in October. They last appeared on Instagram together early this year and have since unfollowed each other across social media.

Anna appeared to give her fans a subtle hint about her next chapter, sharing a Spotify screenshot of Alicia Keys’ 2012 song “Brand New Me” as the breakup news made headlines.

This was Skylar’s first marriage, while Anna was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Reps for the actors did not respond to Access’ request for comment.

— Erin Biglow