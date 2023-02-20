Rebel Wilson Proposes To Ramona Agruma At Disneyland: ‘We Said YES’

Congrats are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma!

On Sunday, the “Pitch Perfect” star revealed on Instagram that she proposed to her girlfriend at Disneyland!

The sweet social media post featured a series of pictures from the big moment, including a magical shot of the pair both down on one knee in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle with flowers falling from the sky.

“We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she captioned the post.

The engagement ring was also stunning! The “Hustle” star proposed to Ramona with a beautiful Tiffany & Co. diamond classic round cut ring.

Fans can see a close-up on the giant stunner in one photo where the pair share a kiss as Ramona extends her hands to the camera.

The 42-year-old Australian actress announced she was in a relationship with the athleisure brand founder in June 2022.

A few months later, the “Senior Year” star revealed she welcomed her first daughter, Royce, via surrogate in November 2022.

At the time, Rebel gushed about her love for her newborn: “ I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Congratulations to the pair on their engagement!