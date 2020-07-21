Anna Camp Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Not Wearing A Mask ‘One Time’

Anna Camp is coming forward with her COVID-19 experience in the hopes of helping others.

The “Desperados” star revealed in a candid and lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday that she the contracted the novel coronavirus weeks ago and still has “lingering symptoms” despite since testing negative.

Anna explained that she was “extremely sick” for nearly a month and felt it was her “responsibility” to tell fans and followers her story, emphasizing that her condition wasn’t due to a lack of awareness about the pandemic or proper precautions to take.

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it,” she wrote in part.

The 37-year-old went on to recall the details of her illness and how she’s far from fully recovered even today, revealing that she lost her sense of smell and taste and also continues battling dizziness, fever, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses and digestive issues including upset stomach, nausea and vomiting.

“People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” Anna wrote. “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long-term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Though her ordeal has been frightening, the “Pitch Perfect” alum made sure to express gratitude for staying as healthy as she has, especially considering the more serious possibilities. Anna also thanked her loved ones for their support throughout her worst days and urged readers to avoid making the same mistake she did.

“I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. … Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do,” she concluded.

As of Tuesday, the New York Times reported 142,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nearly 4 million cases in the U.S. alone.

— Erin Biglow