Sarah Hyland Has Bridal Shower Of Her Dreams Ahead Of Marrying Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland was showered with love over the weekend as she celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Wells Adams.

The “Modern Family” star who got engaged to the former “Bachelorette” contestant three years ago looked stunning in a white midi-dress with matching sandals which were adorned with an oversized bows.

“Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,’ she posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday and showed off her customized clutch which read “Mrs. Adams” in gold lettering. “Hosted by the most amazing maid of honor,” she wrote.

The 31-year-old posted and shared photos and videos from the event she dubbed the “bridal shower of my dreams.” Sarah’s famous friends joined in the celebration including her “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson along with Vanessa Hudgens, singer GG Magree, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Kimberly Daugherty, model Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, Justin Mikita and her maid of honor Ciara Robinson.

Wells surprised his future wife with flowers at the party before the couple played The Newlywed Game.

The couple were first linked together in 2017 and were engaged in July 2019 but postponed their 2020 wedding plans twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Access Hollywood spoke to the couple in December 2021 where they gave an update on their wedding plans. Sarah revealed she plans on having multiple bridal looks when their wedding finally happens and shared if they would ever just elope.

“We should eventually get married,” Wells said. Adding, “If nothing weird happens this year.” Sarah continued, “If there is a natural disaster such as Covid, I don’t care, we’re getting married…who knows!” The couple also revealed that their dogs will be included in the wedding festivities.