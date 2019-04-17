Anna Faris Admits Her 6-Year-Old Son Jack With Ex Chris Pratt Is ‘Disgustingly Cute’

Anna Faris just has so much love for her little one that it makes her sick!

The “Mom” actress, 41, stopped by Access Live to adorably dish about her 6-year-old son Jack, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

“I know that all parents probably say this, but he is disgustingly cute. It makes you just want to vomit.”

We’re sure that not all parents say that – but Anna is definitely not a regular mom!

The “House Bunny” star also revealed that she had the coolest mom reaction when her kiddo snagged a pair of scissors and chopped his own hair off.

“He just cut his hair. He had kind of long bangs … and he just chopped them right off,” she confessed.

Adding, “I tried to not overreact, you know I was just like, ‘oh, oh, alright … um … you cut your hair. Maybe we will work on that.'”

But Jack loved his new hairdo! Anna said that the little boy thought his new style looked “cool.”

“So, it’s like what are you going to do?” she asked in response to Jack liking his fresh ‘do.

Sounds like a pretty chill mom reaction to us!

Anna also confessed to Access Live that she luckily did not inherit her mom’s skill of being super blunt. According to Anna, once upon a time, her mom told her she couldn’t sing after she belted out the iconic Klondike Bar theme song when she was a little girl.

“I grew up annoying my mom with that song … annoying her in general, I’m sure. She also broke it to me that I could not sing.”

“Um, so, I do faces,” she jokingly added.

And Anna has definitely made up for her lack of singing skills. The comedian is now the new face of the novelty ice cream brand that’s been around for nearly 100 years.

WATCH: Anna Faris Admits She Struggles With The Idea Of Marriage After Chris Pratt Divorce