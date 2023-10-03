Tara Lipinski & Husband Todd Kapostasy Expecting First Child Via Surrogate

Former Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy are expecting their first child via surrogate!

The retired athlete, 41, took to her Instagram on Oct. 3 to reveal the exciting news.

“Big News! We are slowly catching you up to present day on the podcast. Episode 12 we made some pretty big moves. After our immune testing results we decided to take one of our own biological, genetic embryos and give it to a surrogate. We matched with a heaven sent surrogate Mikayla and we received a positive pregnancy test,” she penned in the caption.

The happy announcement follows Tara’s candid conversations about her fertility journey, which she has discussed during her and Todd’s podcast “Tara Lipinski: Unexpected.”

During a September episode, the gold medalist revealed how she found out their baby, whom they had conceived naturally after five years of unsuccessful IVF treatments and multiple pregnancy losses, didn’t have a heartbeat.

“I had zero hopes that this was going to work, but somehow, and I don’t know how or why, I was pregnant. And I just remember you looking at me and saying, ‘See? We worried for nothing,’” Tara recalled to Todd at the time.

The skating icon then recounted when she and her husband went to a heartbeat scan appointment and were told the devastating news.

‘Well, you know, I was a little hopeful and just praying for a heartbeat and it’s crazy that this little thing has a flicker that you’ll see on a screen. It’s a big milestone to reach. And I walked in and sat down, and I just knew. I knew from watching her, that awkward silence, that searching, I could tell she just wanted to find this heartbeat. And just the look on her face when she said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s no fetal heartbeat,’” Tara shared.

The couple are set to give an update on their surrogate’s pregnancy and what’s to come in an upcoming “Unexpected” podcast episode, which drops live on Oct. 5.