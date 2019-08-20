Anna Faris Is Dying To Have Lil’ Kim on Her Podcast: Why It’s Been Nearly 20 Years in the Making

Anna Faris has been in the spotlight for decades, but she’s still a fangirl at heart.

The “Mom” star tells Access Hollywood exclusively that her hit podcast “Unqualified” is returning in mid-September with a fresh relaunch, and she has at least one dream guest in mind.

“We’ve changed a couple things, format-wise,” Anna teased, adding that she’s “so excited” for the show’s return but a few boxes are still unchecked.

When asked which celebrity she’s dying to book, the 42-year-old dropped a name that’s been on her mind since her early showbiz days – Lil’ Kim.

Anna revealed that she spied the rapper while hitting her first red carpet at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, shortly after her breakthrough role in “Scary Movie.” The actress found herself within just feet of Lil’ Kim in an outfit that left little to the imagination, and she’s been in awe ever since.

“Lil’ Kim was right behind me … and she was wearing only pasties,” Anna recalled, adding that she was already “totally overwhelmed in general” to be at such a high-profile Hollywood event.

“I was like, ‘That is Lil’ Kim. Lil’ Kim is five feet away from me’ … I just wanted to hug her,” she marveled, demonstrating the hip-hop star’s fierce pose.

“I was already a huge fan, but you know, she’s a baller,” Anna smiled, before delivering a request directly to the “Lady Marmalade” hitmaker herself.

Her list of hopeful on-air pals doesn’t stop there. The comedienne also has a soft spot for a fellow celebrity mom known for her outspoken personality.

“Chrissy Teigen … She’s so honest. I love her,” Anna gushed. “Chrissy, will you be on my podcast? I’ve been trying to get her, too.”

“Where are you, Lil’ Kim?!” Anna pleaded. “Please, come on!”

Anna’s personal life is just as jam-packed as her professional one. She recently partnered with Clorox and DonorsChoose.org to help provide kids nationwide with clean classrooms, and shared how she and ex-husband Chris Pratt co-parent to give their son Jack the creative environment he needs.

“Both Chris and I work hard at developing his imagination,” Anna said, sharing that their 7-year-old has a love for making “booby traps” around the house.

“I’m always tripping in the middle of the night,” she revealed, though one unexpected (and relatable) obstacle has proven especially painful.

“I don’t know if you’ve stepped on a LEGO in the middle of the night, [but] I know that parents out there can feel my pain,” Anna joked.

