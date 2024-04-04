Paul McCartney Reacts To Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Cover Of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’: ‘Magnificent’

Grammy-winning icon Paul McCartney is giving Beyoncé’s country era his seal of approval! The “Cowboy Carter” singer covered The Beatles’ song “Blackbird” on her latest album and the classic track’s original composer is now singing her praises.

The legend shared a throwback Instagram picture of himself and Queen Bey on April 4 and applauded the superstar’s version of his work.

“I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’. I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place,” the caption reads in part.

McCartney went on to reveal that he spoke with Beyoncé on FaceTime about her rendition.

“She thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song. When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now,” he wrote.

The song was first released by the Beatles in 1968. McCartney, who composed the song with John Lennon, has said it was inspired by the Little Rock Nine, a group of African American students who were initially prevented from entering a racially segregated school in Arkansas in 1957. In the past, McCartney has said that “Blackbird” in this song should be interpreted as “Black girl.”

“Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud,” McCartney wrote in his post.

McCartney also encouraged anyone who hasn’t heard the song to check it out, promising, “You are going to love it!”