Anne Hathaway Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Locks at Fashion Week

The "Princess Diaries" alum colored her hair in July for her new Netflix film, "The Last Thing I Wanted," according to InStyle. It was speculated that it could have been a wig, but by the looks of her roots and her hair length (that was the same at the premiere of "Ocean’s 8" back in June) the blonder Anne is here to stay!

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actress accompanied her new hair with a floor-length floral coat with billowy sleeves and a black stripe accent. She paired the statement coat with a simple white T-shirt, black slacks, and a pair of black suede loafers.

Anne stepped out for the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show earlier this weekend and was totally twinning with fellow actress Blake Lively!