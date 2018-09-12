Anne Hathaway Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Locks at Fashion Week

Almost didn’t see you there, Anne!
Anne Hathaway was nearly unrecognizable with her new blond locks at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 11.
The "Ocean's 8" star was all smiles sitting front row in between Jeremy Renner and her husband Adam Shulman at the Bosideng Fashion Show at Gallery I -- but it was tough to spot the iconic brunette with those fresh highlights!
Actors Jeremy Renner (L) and Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman attend the Bosideng front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 11, 2018 in New York City.
The "Princess Diaries" alum colored her hair in July for her new Netflix film, "The Last Thing I Wanted," according to InStyle. It was speculated that it could have been a wig, but by the looks of her roots and her hair length (that was the same at the premiere of "Ocean’s 8" back in June) the blonder Anne is here to stay!
On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actress accompanied her new hair with a floor-length floral coat with billowy sleeves and a black stripe accent. She paired the statement coat with a simple white T-shirt, black slacks, and a pair of black suede loafers.
Anne stepped out for the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show earlier this weekend and was totally twinning with fellow actress Blake Lively!
Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway arrive at the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show during Fashion Week September 7th, 2018 in New York City
Both actresses strutted their stuff in chic black suits with white button-up blouses to the show and looked picture perfect!
Blake was accompanied by co-star "A Simple Favor" co-star Henry Golding. Their new flick hits theaters on September 14.
We are on the edge of our seats to see what else Anne and Blake will wear the rest of fashion week!