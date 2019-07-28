Anne Hathaway Cradles Her Baby Bump In Sweet Pics At TCA Panel

Anne Hathaway is a busy working mama!

The superstar actress, who recently announced she was expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, stepped out for the first time since making her pregnancy reveal at the TCA panel on Saturday for her new project, “Modern Love.”

Anne looked absolutely glowing in a flowing, caftan style dress and was spotted gently cradling her baby bump as she talked with her co-stars. Anne wasn’t shy either about talking about her impending motherhood and told journalists that she’s definitely feeling a bit of a mommy brain.

“I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute,” she reportedly said to the press, warning that she may repeat things because she’s experiencing “mommy brain.”

“I genuinely am,” she said. “Not in every aspect of my life. I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just.…it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around.”

Anne and Adam are already parents to 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

