2023 Met Gala Live: Watch Celebrities Arrive Wearing Iconic Fashion

The first Monday in May has arrived and a star-studded guest list is expected for the 2023 Met Gala.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are all slated to attend.

Some of this year’s biggest TV stars are also among those invited to fashion’s biggest night including Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Jenna Ortega.

It will be date night for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and fellow parents Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. While Gisele Bündchen is said to be flying solo in her first Met Gala following her divorce from Tom Brady.

Ashley Park gave fans a look at her leisure prep for the soiree, sharing a video of herself exploring Central Park with Florence Pugh.

“Pretty perfect way to start a Met Gala day and the month of Mayyyy,” she wrote.

Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala is hosted by Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer. The event’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and will pay tribute to the late icon’s legendary style and influence.

Attendees are reportedly encouraged to evoke Lagerfeld with their ensembles, whether choosing a high-end label from his prolific career, which included Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and more, or even drawing inspiration from his own personal flair.

Some fashion-forward celebrities may even pay tribute to the designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.