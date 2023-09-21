Anne Hathaway Has Perfect Response To Aging & The Pressure To ‘Snap Back’ After Baby

Anne Hathaway is telling it like it is!

The Oscar winner, 40, shared her honest and refreshing takes on aging and the postpartum experience in a candid new interview.

Speaking with People recently, Anne reflected on her perspective about getting older and why she thinks of it as a purely individual experience.

“Aging is just another word for living. And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you,” Anne told the mag, adding that one lesson she’s learned over the years is how youth doesn’t necessarily equate with health.

“I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I’m taking much better care of myself,” she explained.

Anne went on to share how part of that wellness approach includes giving herself grace – especially when it comes to the personal side of motherhood.

The mom of two shares sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3, with husband Adam Schulman and didn’t hold back when sharing the wisdom she’s learned about the reality of recovering from childbirth.

“People don’t talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it. It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy,” Anne noted. “I didn’t snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second it took every minute of those three years.”

Anne continued with an inspiring message for anyone who may be feeling the pressure to conform to a projected ideal. The bottom line? Do you!

“Let your body be a body. There’s nowhere to get to. It’s just now. Be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations,” she said.