Anne Hathaway Hosts 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards In Chic Two-Piece Denim Outfit

Anne Hathaway would be making her “The Devil Wears Prada” character Andrea Sachs proud!

The Oscar winner hosted the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, wearing a look straight off the runway.

The 40-year-old rocked a denim-inspired look from the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2024 runway. The two-piece outfit featured a corset and floor-length skirt featuring a watercolor floral print. She topped off the look with a stunning Bulgari necklace and earrings.

The stunning dress resembled a similar look Brintey Spears wore in 2001 at the American Music Awards, and it perfectly fit the annual event, which celebrates American designers.

Anne wasn’t the only one who shut down the carpet with her dazzling style!

Serena Williams, who was honored with the CFDA’s 2023 Fashion Icon Award, rocked an over-the-top Thom Browne gown. The custom dress was adorned with black sequins and featured statement sleeves and a train. She paired the look with a David Yurman necklace and earrings.

The stunning outfit even got the approval of her daughter Alexis Olympia!

“She saw the dress – it took her breath away. She’s like, ‘You look so pretty, Mom,'” Serena told Access Hollywood guest correspondent Tunde Oyeneyin on the red carpet.

Monday was a big night for Serena. The tennis legend became the first athlete to win the 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, and she told Access what her younger self would think of this moment.

“She would say ‘Oh my God, you look amazing, what is that!'” she said. “I don’t think she would believe it though. She would wake up and say, ‘Oh, this was a fun dream.’”