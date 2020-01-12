Anne Hathaway Looks Incredible Making Red Carpet Debut Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Anne Hathaway shined bright on the 2020 Critics’ Choice red carpet in a stunning sparkling gown.

The actress reportedly welcomed baby no. 2 in December after she was spotted with husband Adam Shulman on a walk with a newborn and their 3-year-old son Jonathan.

The 37-year-old presented the award for Best Actor wearing a plunging gold floor-length gown covered sparkly sequins and loose flowing arms. She paired the glittery gown with drop earrings and jewelry on her hands.

Anne is nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Modern Love.”

Anne announced her pregnancy at the end of July by showing off her baby bump in a selfie writing, “It’s not for a movie…#2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”