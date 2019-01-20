Anne Hathaway is set to take on a new role!

The actress is reportedly joining Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl novel, “The Witches,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is set to play the seriously creepy character the Grand High Witch, who was previously played by Anjelica Houston in the 1990 adaptation.

We can’t wait to see if Anne will undergo the seriously shocking transformation Anjelica did when she peeled off her human disguise to reveal her true witch form!

Seriously, check out the clip below if you don’t believe us.

Fans were really excited about the casting announcement and took to social media to react.

I am very here for Anne Hathaway taking on the Anjelica Huston role in The Witcheshttps://t.co/L2QNhWSRbD pic.twitter.com/NQv5dzwkSi — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) January 17, 2019

Now this is the ultimate #10yearchallenge challenge.

Anne Hathaway has gone from Queen of Genovia to Queen of the Witches in #TheWitches remake! 😍👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/vEE7J6lFsy — mildred fierce (@itsryanithink) January 16, 2019

Anne Hathaway is playing the Grand High Witch in the new adaption of The Witches and I am 100% here for this casting. — Brian (@BrianAcunis) January 16, 2019

According to IMDb, the remake “tells the scary, funny and imaginative tale of a seven year old boy who has a run in with some real life witches!”

Are you excited to see Anne in “The Witches”?

— by Stephanie Swaim