Anne Heche Suffered Severe Anoxic Brain Injury, ‘Not Expected To Survive,’ Rep Says

Anne Heche’s family is sharing an update after the actress was involved in a fiery car crash late last week.

Her rep issued a statement to NBC News, on behalf of her friends and family, revealing that the 53-year-old suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and “is not expected to survive.”

“On Behalf of Family and Friends of Anne Heche: We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement begins.

Her rep also reveals that the actress remains on life support as of Thursday night in order to determine if she can possibly be an organ donor.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the statement concludes.

The update comes after Heche was hospitalized last Friday after driving her car into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood.

On Thursday, authorities revealed that preliminary testing indicates that Heche had drugs in her system. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells NBC News that a blood draw “revealed the presence of drugs” adding that a second test would be done to rule out any substances of medications administered to her at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses of the crash, who spoke to TMZ, Heche allegedly first crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building. They claimed residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of the car, but that she drove off, then crashed into a nearby house shortly after – sparking a fire.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department report, which did not identify Heche, the solo-passenger vehicle struck a two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” It took firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the flames.

