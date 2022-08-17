Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Anne Heche’s death has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s office ruled that Heche died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries, Access Hollywood confirms.

Her manner of death was listed as an accident and also noted that she suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” per the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office report also noted that her body has been released.

Heche’s car crashed into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood on Aug. 5. The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the property and Heche’s vehicle. A spokesperson later confirmed that she was in critical condition and a coma with a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation” and “burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche died on Sunday after being taken off life support, according to a representative for her family.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact, ” the message read.

Heche was an Emmy award-winning actress who made her TV debut in 1987 on the soap opera “Another World.”