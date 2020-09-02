Jeannie Mai, Carole Baskin, Nelly, Chrishell Stause and More Join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The star-studded cast of “Dancing with the Stars” has been officially announced!

“Good Morning America” revealed the highly anticipated cast of celebrities who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy alongside their professional dance partners.

The lineup includes “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause, “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalf, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Justina Machado from “One Day at a Time” joins the cast, along with NBA legend Charles Oakley, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, ice skater Johnny Weir.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean were previously announced as joining the dance competition.

Carole Baskin hopes people will see a different side of her after joining the show, “The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers’ eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball,” she told “Good Morning America.”

“It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do,” she added.

Nelly also opened up about joining the competition, telling the morning show, “I’m a Scorpio I feel like I can do anything so this is gonna be my biggest test yet, but I’m up for it. I love competition and I think this is one that will set me apart from others if I can pull this one off only because I got two left feet, and probably two right ankles, so I’m trying to see where we can go with this thing.”

Tyra Banks will be the new host and executive producer of the upcoming 29th season of the hit ballroom dance competition show.

“You know what, I’m used to the model ones but today is the first time I’m hearing this first with “Dancing with the stars” black woman. I never even thought of that and so I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts but it’s nice to be first, right, so that you can open the door and let so many other people in after you so I’m excited, yeah,” She told “Good Morning America” via video chat following the July announcement.

