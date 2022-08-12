Anne Heche’s Eldest Son Homer Reacts To Her Death: ‘Hopefully My Mom Is Free From Pain’

Anne Heche will never be forgotten.

After the actress was confirmed legally dead following her involvement in a car crash late last week, her eldest son Homer reacted to the heartbreaking news.

In a statement to Access Hollywood, the 20-year-old expressed his family’s heartache amid his mother’s untimely death.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” Homer told Access Hollywood.

The Emmy Award-winning star shared her two sons, Homer and Atlas, with her exes Coley Laffoon and James Tupper.

Homer went on to thank “thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me.”

“I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you,” he concluded.

Heche’s rep told NBC News on Friday that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and has not been taken off life support yet in order to donate her organs.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Heche’s rep said in a statement to NBC News on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche was hospitalized last Friday after driving her car into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood.

On Thursday, authorities revealed that preliminary testing indicates that Heche had drugs in her system. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells NBC News that a blood draw “revealed the presence of drugs” adding that a second test would be done to rule out any substances of medications administered to her at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses of the crash who spoke to TMZ, Heche allegedly first crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building. They claimed residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of the car, but that she drove off, then crashed into a nearby house shortly after – sparking a fire.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department report, which did not identify Heche, the solo-passenger vehicle struck a two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” It took firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the flames.