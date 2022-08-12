Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Shares Emotional Message After Her Death: ‘I Love You’

Coleman Laffoon is reacting to the passing of Anne Heche.

The Emmy winning actress’ rep told NBC News on Friday that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and has not been taken off of life support yet in order to donate her organs.

After the news about the 53-year-old being declared brain dead broke, her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, whom she shares 20-year-old son Homer with, took to Instagram to share an emotional video message about the situation.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is ok. He’s grieving, of course and it’s rough, it’s really rough as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be ok. So for all those people checking in, thank you. Your check ins, showing us your heart, offering prayers, and everything, it’s so beautiful. Thank you,” he began. “It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s really hard for Homer. But (we’ve) got each other, and we have a lot of support and we’re gonna be ok.”

The 48-year-old continued, sharing a message for his ex, and saying he will be there for their son in this trying time.

“And I think Anne is probably… I’d like to think she’s free, free from pain, and enjoying, or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey. She came in hot, and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she (thinks) and what she believed in. It was always love. It was all about love. So goodbye Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times, there were so many. And see you on the other side, and in the meantime, (I’ve) got our son, and he’ll be fine. Love you,” he concluded.

Heche is also mother to son Atlas with ex James Tupper. Homer also spoke out about his mother’s passing in a message shared with Access Hollywood on Friday.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” the statement reads.

Heche was hospitalized on Aug. 5 after driving her car into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood.

On Thursday, authorities revealed that preliminary testing indicated that Heche had drugs in her system. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells NBC News that a blood draw “revealed the presence of drugs” adding, at the time, that a second test would be done to rule out any substances of medications administered to her at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses of the crash who spoke to TMZ, Heche allegedly first crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building. They claimed residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of the car, but that she drove off, then crashed into a nearby house shortly after – sparking a fire.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department report, which did not identify Heche, the solo-passenger vehicle struck a two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” It took firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the flames.

