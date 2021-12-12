Anne Rice, ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Author, Dies At 80 After Complications From Stroke

Anne Rice, the prolific author of “Interview with the Vampire” and other gothic horror novels, has died at 80 years old.

Her son, Christopher, announced the news with a lengthy and heartfelt post on her official Facebook page, revealing that Anne passed away on Saturday following complications from a stroke. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death, and Christopher reflected on the personal and professional legacy she leaves behind.

“The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions,” he wrote in part. “In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California.”

Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021

Christopher added that Anne’s loss comes nearly 19 years to the day since her husband, Stan, died. In addition to a planned service for loved ones, fans of her work will be able to honor her in a public memorial in 2022.

“Anne will be interred in our family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans. This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life,” he concluded.

Anne’s debut novel “Interview with the Vampire” was published in 1976. Nearly two decades later, the book was turned into an acclaimed movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and a young Kirsten Dunst, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her work at just 12 years old.

“Interview with the Vampire” launched Anne’s beloved “Vampire Chronicles” book series, and the sequel “Queen of the Damned” also became a feature film in 2002, with the late singer Aaliyah in the title role.

Earlier this month, AMC greenlit a new series based on Anne’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy. Anne was set to executive produce alongside Christopher.

— Erin Biglow