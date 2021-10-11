Tom Cruise Surprises Fans By Attending Baseball Game With Son Connor

Tom Cruise Offers Family A Helicopter Ride After Landing In Their Garden: 'It Was Surreal'

Tom Cruise and his son Connor are spending some quality father-son time together.

The duo were spotted on Saturday in San Francisco for Game 2 for the National League Division Series with the San Francisco Giants playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A local news reporter shared a video of Tom and Connor at the game as he waved to the camera.

People at the game couldn’t believe the actor was there and some fans commented about his unique appearance, even comparing him to late comedian Norm MacDonald.

But the “Mission Impossible” star wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the game, he was spotted taking a photo with Danny Glover in crowd photo posted on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that Tom and Connor have watched a baseball game together. They were photographed in October 2013 at Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

