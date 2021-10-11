Tom Cruise Surprises Fans By Attending Baseball Game With Son Connor

Tom Cruise and his son Connor are spending some quality father-son time together.

The duo were spotted on Saturday in San Francisco for Game 2 for the National League Division Series with the San Francisco Giants playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A local news reporter shared a video of Tom and Connor at the game as he waved to the camera.

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

People at the game couldn’t believe the actor was there and some fans commented about his unique appearance, even comparing him to late comedian Norm MacDonald.

Norm Macdonald’s ghost has taken over Tom Cruise. Only god knows what this entails https://t.co/qeM33OjQYW — 👻, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) October 10, 2021

Didn’t realize Tom Cruise had signed onto a Norm Macdonald biopic pic.twitter.com/cPWeDb9JXs — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) October 10, 2021

Tom Cruise prepping for his upcoming role as Norm MacDonald pic.twitter.com/DS4KNmuW0h — 2024 Presidential Candidate: Richard ‘Dick’ Butt (@tacticaldipshit) October 10, 2021

But the “Mission Impossible” star wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the game, he was spotted taking a photo with Danny Glover in crowd photo posted on Twitter.

Tom Cruise and Danny Glover at Oracle Park! pic.twitter.com/GAqXHU1Cxz — FC Barcelona (@2Buddy) October 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Tom and Connor have watched a baseball game together. They were photographed in October 2013 at Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!