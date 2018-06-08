Anthony Bourdain Found Dead At Age 61 In France

Anthony Bourdain attends the 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' New York Screening' at the Whitby Hotel on July 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.
CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.
CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series "Parts Unknown."
Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert attend 'WASTED! The Story of Food Waste' Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
The CNN statement said: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much."
Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.