Anthony Bourdain’s Mom Gladys Bourdain Dead At 85

Anthony Bourdain’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

The late chef’s mom died at a hospice facility on Friday, January 10, in New York City, according to the New York Times. Her son, Christopher, confirmed the news to the publication and said that her health had been failing for some time.

Gladys began her career as a writer and reporter at the New York Times in 1984 and she worked there for 24 years until 2008. She had a hand in jumpstarting Anthony’s career when she helped him get a tell-all exposé about the restaurant business published in The New Yorker magazine in 1999.

Gladys’ passing comes nearly two years after Anthony died by suicide at age 61 in June 2018. The TV personality was working on “Parts Unknown” in France when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by close friend Eric Ripert.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Following Anthony’s death, his mother reminisced about her late son to NBC News. “He didn’t disguise anything or take any act of persona,” Gladys said. “He was who he was and it was out there for everyone to see.”

— Gabi Duncan