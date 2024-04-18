Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Walk Arm-In-Arm In New Photo As Couple’s Romance Heats Up On Social Media

Ariana Grande is making it obvious… the boy is hers! The pop star is doubling down on making her relationship to Ethan Slater the most Instagram official it’s been so far.

The popular songstress posted a second picture featuring her boyfriend in as many weeks.

The latest snapshot can be found at the very end of the latest photo carousel uploaded to the singer’s Instagram grid on April 17.

Among the 10 pictures and videos are images from her time with the cast of “Wicked”during CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week. The last photo shows Ari walking between co-star Jonathan Bailey on one side and boyfriend Ethan on the other, arms intertwined.

The first photo of Slater to make it on the R.E.M Beauty founder’s profile was a group shot featuring several members of the “Wicked” cast. The snap dropped just one week ago, although the couple’s romance was confirmed last July.

The pair has received a lot of attention for their relationship as they each navigated high-profile divorces. Ariana finalized her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in March and Ethan is reportedly still in mediation with estranged wife Lily Jay, from whom filed for divorce in July after five years of marriage.

Amid the personal upheaval, Ari released album “Eternal Sunshine” in March, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. While she hasn’t explicitly addressed any rumors, the album is seemingly influenced by her love life, from the end of one relationship to the start of a new one.