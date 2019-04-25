Antoni Porowski Admits Japan ‘Queer Eye’ Special Will Be A ‘Full-On Snot Fest’: ‘It’s Our Best One Yet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoni Porowski gets super emotional over “Queer Eye” – just like the rest of us!

The food and wine expert told Access exclusively on Wednesday that the tears will continue to flow during the Fab Five’s upcoming four-episode special that documents their recent trip to Japan.

“I know we say this every single season, but this will be our best one yet,” he confessed.

Adding, “We are just so much more comfortable in our own skin.”

Antoni, fashion guru Tan France, grooming master Jonathan Van Ness, interior designer Bobby Berk and cultural king Karamo Brown headed overseas to meet with four Tokyo residents who applied for makeovers. Antoni confessed that the group was originally super hesitant about the mini-season because of the language barrier.

“Some of them only spoke Japanese, so we had to work with a translator. I thought it was going to be a lot harder than it was … but there was like this forced intimacy,” he told Access.

The 35-year-old star went on to explain how the group was faced with obstacles while trying to communicate self-care and compassion to the Japanese group.

“When you’re sitting in front of somebody and you’re trying to convey a message … and you can see them get hit by things as you’re saying them … because their way of expressing love is very different from what we do,” Antoni said.

He continued, “By directly saying, ‘You’re special, you’re worthy of love,’ we see this incredible person in front of us. A lot of the people have never been told that before.”

Here come the waterworks – and we aren’t the only ones! Antoni also admitted that the entire trip was a total “snot fest.”

“You see them (the four heroes) get emotional, and they haven’t cried in years. So, we’re crying and it turns into a full-on snot fest,” he shared.

The mini special, “Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!” is set to debut later this year.

Until then, fans can just re-binge Season 3 of the hit Netflix show. Antoni also confessed to Access that he, just like the rest of us, watched the whole thing in one night.

“I watched the entire season … and I just binged through it. I was in my new apartment, still didn’t have a sofa, so I dragged my mattress into the living room. I was like crying and emotional watching all the episodes,” he said.

And his favorite part of watching the new season? Seeing his dear pals, who really are the best of friends IRL, do amazing work!

“I was interested in seeing my brothers, my castmates’ work because we don’t know what the others are ever doing,” Antoni shared.

After Japan, where does Antoni hope the Fab Five will venture off to next? Europe!

“I think with a lot of the far-right that is coming up, there is a lot of hate that is going on there. I think the LGBTQ youth don’t feel safe or supported, and it would be lovely to just show up and to just show face,” he explained.

Antoni concluded, “Wherever we end up, I think we will be happy because the formula works. Kindness works wherever the hell you are … you have people that really need and deserve help.”

— Lauren Herbert

