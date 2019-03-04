The ‘Queer Eye’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here: Try To Get Through It Without Crying!

Get ready for more French tucks and guacamole because the Fab 5 is back for Season 3 of “Queer Eye!”

The new season hits Netflix on March 15 and the first trailer will hit you right in the feels.

The crew is headed to Kansas City, Mo., where they will tackle some new projects including the show’s first lesbian woman and first duo. Can you believe?

Get ready for a lot of tears, group hugs and Jonathan Van Ness adorably reading to a group of children. Cuuuute!

Access caught up with the gang back in September where they spilled the tea on what’s to come in Season 3.

“More fun, more connection, more diversity,” Karamo said. “More Missouri,” JVN chimed in.

“It’s everything that you love from Season 1 and Season 2, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, but it’s amplified,” Tan France said.

Things are about to get fabulous, honey.

