Antonio Banderas Reveals He’s Positive For COVID-19 On 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas may be turning 60 on August 10, but he won’t be having a big celebration any time soon—the actor revealed on Instagram that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The “Spy Kids” star shared the news to his followers in a message in Spanish alongside a black-and-white photo from his childhood.

“Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote in Spanish, which has been translated.

Antonio then assured fans that he is actually feeling relatively well, despite being a bit more tired than usual. The “Pain And Glory” star added that he is following all protocol and taking necessary medications in order to get better as soon as possible.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet, ” he added.

The actor concluded with an inspiring message, saying he plans to take advantage of his time in quarantine by reading, writing, resting, and planning what to do with the years ahead.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm,” in the translated text.

Happy birthday and get well soon, Antonio!