Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Rave Over Experience Working Together On ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth hadn’t worked together before “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” but they hit it off right away.

“We had a rehearsal, and immediately I had the sense of how passionate you were about the character and fiercely protective of the character that she was, which only helps everybody else on set,” Chris told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans of their first time digging into their characters together. “Everything I was doing was then informed by Anya’s decisions.”

Chris also shared how Anya was hands-on throughout the process, including sharing her insight on some of his scenes.

“I was doing things with the younger actress [Alyla Browne] that played Furiosa as the character of Dementus, and Anya would be watching and saying, ‘I’m not sure she’d respond like this,’ so it would alter this,” he said. “Having that kind of ownership and opinion and passion about it enriches everything, and so that I found really inspiring. We had such a fun time.”

Anya returned the words of appreciation, telling Access that she had “a lot of fun” working with Chris.

“I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film, because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult,” she quipped.

“He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. [I’m] very lucky,” Anya added.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters May 24.