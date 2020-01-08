How You Can Help Australia’s Wildfire Animals, Victims and Firefighters

If you’ve tuned in to the news or any form of social media recently, you’ve probably heard of the massive wildfire crisis in Australia. The continent is experiencing climate devastation on a massive scale; at least 25 people have died, nearly 20 million acres have burned, and experts are now estimating that nearly a billion animals have been wiped out since the deadly brushfires sparked in 2019.

Recent weeks have seen mass amounts of celebrities donating money and raising awareness for those affected by the devastation. In the last few days alone, Pink pledged $500,000 to Australian fire services; Chris Hemsworth announced a $1M donation to support the firefighters; Kylie Jenner revealed she made a $1M donation on her Instagram stories; and music group Metallica pledged half a million to benefit the NSW Rural Fire Service and Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA).

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth Donates $1M To Help Australian Wildfires Joining Dozens Of Other Celebrities Helping Out

And that’s only to name a very small few of the donations that have been pouring in.

If you also want to help out with a donation, we’ve compiled a list of sources below. Whether it be animal rehabilitation, counseling services, support for firefighters, or recovery funds, every little bit counts:

ANIMALS

Australia Koala Foundation is the principal non-profit, non-government organisation dedicated to the effective management and conservation of the koala and its habitat.

RSCPA New South Wales is doing all they can to protect the animals in threatened or affected areas. Over the past few days, RSPCA NSW has also taken part in evacuations, gathering animals and taking them to safety.

Wires is an emergency fund to help rescue wildlife, including flying koalas and flying foxes, affected by drought and bushfires.

World Wildlife Fund Australia raises money to support rehabilitation of injured koalas and recovery of koala habitats.

Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund will be used in coming months to support emergency veterinary care and scientific intervention.

FIRE SERVICES

Australian Red Cross supports staff members and volunteers in communities affected by the fires and provide support to displaced people.

Australian Bushfire Appeal provides direct assistance to people and communities damaged by bushfires in Australia.

New South Wales Rural Fire Services supports firefighters and community works in rural fire brigades.

Team Rubicon Australia responds to fires with debris removal and waste management teams.

IMMEDIATE RECOVERY

Australian Salvation Army is currently providing feeding services and evacuee support but their goal is to be present during long-term recovery.

Food Bank Australia is a not-for-profit, non-denominational organisation operating in every state and territory in Australia who fight hunger by providing food to nearly 1 million Australians per month.

Global Giving Australian Wildfire Relief Fund will support immediate relief efforts for people impacted by the fires in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine, and will eventually transition to funding long-term assistance to help residents recover.

LONG-TERM RECOVERY

Blaze Aid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed. Their focus is on rural farmers and supporting them through recovery.

The Bushfire Foundation focuses on bushfire prevention and preparedness and will provide direct assistance to people and communities damaged by bushfires in Australia.

Victorian Bushfire Appeal was created through a partnership with the Victorian Government, Bendigo Bank and The Salvation Army. 100% of donated funds will go directly to communities in need.