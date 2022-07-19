Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Marries Malcolm McRae (Report)

Seems like Anya Taylor-Joy is married!

The “Queen’s Gambit” star reportedly tied the knot with her musician beau Malcom McRae, according to Page Six.

The couple walked down the aisle together during an intimate courthouse wedding, the outlet reports.

Their wedding took place in the United States before the newlyweds flew to Australia where the 26-year-old actress is filming “Furiosa,” a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

They’re also expected to have a larger wedding affair when they return from Australia. This week they were photographed together in Sydney looking casual.

It was suspected that the couple were engaged when Anna stepped out in June with what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand. Anna and Malcom made their relationship red carpet official when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February.

She broke her silence about her romance in an interview with British Vogue in March, “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby.”

Added: “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well.”