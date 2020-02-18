Are Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Secretly Married?

Dean Unglert just dropped a major hint that he may have secretly married his “Bachelor in Paradise” love Caelynn Miller- Keyes.

In a funny promotional video for Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s new movie, “The Lovebirds,” the stars questioned how people fall in love so fast on television. Naturally, they called in a set of experts, aka several of Bachelor Nation’s finest, including real-life lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and “Bachelorette” favorite Unglert. In the funny video, Haibon quips, “Did Dean just wink at my wife? You’re a married man now!”

When Nanjiani asked if this was true, Unglert only responded with a giggle. Iaconetti questioned what they were talking about, to which Jared replied, “Nothing! How much we love our wives. Including Dean.”

Iaconetti chimed in, “I don’t know…He keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I’m thinking that possibly really did happen.”

“I was in Switzerland for a couple of weeks after ’cause I couldn’t fly,” Unglert responded. “I don’t understand why being married to my wife is a controversial thing but… it’s more satire than anything.”

Issa Rae dropped in her two cents: “You definitely got secretly married.”

For context, Unglert was in a horrifying ski accident ahead of the New Year and his then-girlfriend flew out to Switzerland to help nurse him back to health. From when it sounds like, the duo may have exchanged vows in the romantic country, but perhaps Unglert is just unsure of his marital status due to the fact that they likely didn’t obtain a U.S. based marriage license.

When we caught up with Unglert back in September, he said he was taking things slow with his lady love: “We’re obviously not on engagement level yet.” If the pair truly are married, this wouldn’t mark the first time Miller-Keyes has caused Unglert to undergo a change of heart. He previously told us he’d “never” date anyone in the “Bachelor” franchise again…just months before making his relationship with her official.

The couple hasn’t shared any other crumbs of information about tying the knot, so we’ll have to wait and see if they’re another happily married “Bachelor” success story.

