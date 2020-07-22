Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Considering A Divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have been considering a divorce for quite some time, according to a new report from PEOPLE.

The report comes after Kanye’s Twitter spree on Monday, in which he claimed that his wife of six years had tried to “lock him up,” and Kim’s comments on Wednesday morning detailing the difficulties associated with Kanye’s bi-polar disorder.

According to the mag, Kim and Kanye may have been considering a divorce for quite some time.

A second source with knowledge of the situation says, “There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over.”

The source added that the divorce has been a “long time coming.”

The stars, who got married in Paris in 2014 and share four kids, “were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation,” the source said. “But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say.”

“They have work to do, as parents and as a spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship,” the source said. “Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are.”

“First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently. Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children,” said the source.

Kanye has also shared that he’s planning to focus on his music moving forward. His new album, “Donda,” named in honor of his mother, drops this Friday.

Kim addressed Kanye’s behavior via her Instagram Story on Wednesday writing, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

She continued, “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She went on to explain why she is “powerless” to intervene, writing, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kim continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times (sic) do not align with his intentions.”

Access Hollywood reached out to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s reps for comment.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West: ‘He Is A Brilliant But Complicated Person’