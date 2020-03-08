Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Back Together?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott giving it another go? Sources close to them tell TMZ that the pair has been “back together romantically,” but they aren’t defining things just yet. However, another source later told the site that they are simply co-parents and friends.

Kylie’s had nothing but kind words to share about Travis since their split. Last month, the makeup mogul gushed about co-parenting daughter Stormi with the rapper, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

She also gave a subtle show of support to her ex through her fashion, sharing a pic on Instagram rocking Travis’ brand new unreleased Nike sneakers that he helped design for the brand.

Travis revealed to XXL magazine that he enjoys co-parenting and still has love for Kylie: “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy,” he said. “I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

The duo came together to celebrate Stormi’s 2nd birthday at an over-the-top bash in February. They also celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family, and vacationed together in January, taking Stormi to Walt Disney World.

— by Katcy Stephan