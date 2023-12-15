With 2023 winding down, we are taking a look back at the moments that have lived in our minds rent-free. Who can forget Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ski trial, or ‘Succession’s’ ludicrously capacious bag? There was also a tea-filled wave of juicy memoirs that had us pondering frost bite…if you know you know. And all of that is not even taking into consideration the endless gems The Eras Tour and The Renaissance World Tour generated, both in our feeds and in our dancing bones. But which one left the biggest impression? Cue the Ultimate 2023 Pop Culture Bracket Challenge!

We made an entire bracket challenge dedicated to the viral videos, quotes, looks and trends we have been talking about all year. You can download the bracket below to fill in. You can then head to our Instagram Stories starting Monday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT to vote in our interactive bracket challenge. The next round of voting will be updated every day until THE pop culture moment of the year is crowned on December 24, 2023. Be sure to use #PopOffCulture if you post your completed bracket on your social media accounts.

Download your bracket here.