Are Olivia Culpo & DJ Zedd Dating? Fans Spy On Them Cuddling At Coachella!

Anything can happen at Coachella – even a little flirtation between Olivia Culpo and Zedd!

The 26-year-old model and the musician (real name Anton Zaslavski) sparked dating rumors after the pair was seen getting cuddly during Ariana Grande’s set at Coachella on Sunday night.

In a video shared by TMZ, the two were seen dancing close together and according to onlookers Zedd had his arms around Olivia.

Witnesses told the outlet that they were inseparable the entire set and “swayed” together as Olivia leaned her head against his chest. Seems pretty dang flirty, right?

The former Miss Universe also hung out and danced backstage during Zedd’s performance a few hours before Ariana’s.

This new flirtation arrives on the heels of another rumored fling for the brunette beauty.

Olivia was seen with NHL star Aaron Varos just days before the festival. The pair were reportedly on a double-date with friends Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe at Soho Hollywood.

It is unclear if her date with Aaron was a one-off but she is definitely moving on from her ex, Danny Amendola!

The couple split in October of 2018 after cheating allegations swirled when the NFL player was seen getting intimate with another woman in Miami.

Maybe musicians will be her new jam?