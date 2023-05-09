Becky G Announces First Headlining Tour ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’: ‘I’ve Been Dreaming Of This Moment’

Becky G is ready to hit the stage on her first-ever headlining tour!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old Latin superstar announced her tour on Instagram, revealing it will kick off September 14 in Boston, MA.

“Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first ever headlining tour!!!,” she captioned her heartfelt post. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment my entire career… I can’t wait to sing & dance with you guys, los quiero mucho mucho mucho y nos vemos pronto!”

The 16-date tour will run through the early fall, making stops across the United States in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and California to name a few.

Her big news comes on the heels of her epic Coachella performance. The “Mami” singer performed both weekends at the iconic music festival playing her hit songs like “Sin Pijama” and “Arranca.”

Rosalía, Becky G, Quinta Brunson & More Stun at Billboard Women In Music Awards View Gallery

Her tour also comes as she is riding a high with the success of her latest single “Chanel” featuring Peso Pluma. The duo debuted the track live for the first time during her Coachella set. The track has since reached the top 10 of the Billboard Latin Songs chart.

Tickets for Becky G’s “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” tour go on sale May 12 on her website.

-Emely Navarro