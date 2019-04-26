Are The Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift Collaborating On New Music? We Say Yes!

Could The Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift be collaborating on new music together? Our Taylor spy eyes think so!

Earlier this week, documents surfaced from Natalie Maines’s divorce, and in the documents it was revealed that Natalie’s band the Dixie Chicks were working on new music. If you’ve been following the Texas-bred band at all, you’d also notice that on their Instagram Instagram, they have been in the studio with none other than Jack Antonoff.

Do you know what Jack Antonoff and Dixie Chicks have in common? Taylor Swift!

Jack was a co-producer on several of Taylor’s major bops, including “Look What You Made Me Do” and also on “New Year’s Day.” They have been longtime collaborator and friends and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he was helping out on some new music after her 4/26 release of “Me!”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 24: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Natalie Maines of the band Dixie Chicks perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor has also been a longtime fan of Dixie Chicks. In fact, when she went out on her 1989 Tour, she tapped Natalie Maines to come out and perform with her at the Staples Center on August 24, 2015. What’s more? In the “Me!” video, the Dixie Chicks got a major cameo! In the first verse, Swift sings “There’s a lot of cool chicks out there” as the music video shows Urie seated on a sofa in front of a wall covered in paintings of chickens wearing sunglasses, aka cool chicks. But as the camera pans across you see another picture of three women, clad in black, and it’s none other than the Dixie Chicks!

View this post on Instagram

👀 @taylorswift

A post shared by Dixie Chicks (@dixie_chicks) on

So if we put two and two together — it looks like we may have an epic collaboration in store. What do you think ya’ll?

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.