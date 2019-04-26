Taylor Swift Will Open The Billboard Music Awards With Her New Song!

April 26 has finally arrived, Swifties – and it is already chalk full of awesome surprises!

Taylor Swift released her technicolor pop explosion single “ME!” featuring Panic! At The Disco’s front man Brendon Urie along with an eye-popping music video featuring A LOT of the clues we saw on her Instagram for weeks.

But that’s not all — The Billboard Music Awards announced on Friday that the “Reputation” singer and Urie will open the show with a worldwide premiere performance of the new song.

T-Swift joins previously announced 2019 BBMA performers BTS featuring Halsey, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, The Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna, Panic! At The Disco, Paula Abdul, and Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey.

The “Style” hitmaker is no stranger to the BBMA’s – she has snagged a total of 24 wins since 2009 and is up for two awards this year (Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist).

The live debut of “ME!” will mark Taylor’s first performance an award stage since 2013.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards premiere live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.