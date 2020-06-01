Ariana Grande & Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Join George Floyd Protests In L.A.

Ariana Grande not only talks the talk, she walks the walk too. The “Dangerous Woman” singer was spotted attending the Los Angeles protests in honor of George Floyd over the weekend alongside her new beau Dalton Gomez, and shared a message about the peaceful demonstrations to her Twitter account.

“Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly (sic) hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

The songstress was photographed by several fans during the protests, which were sparked after the death of a black Minneapolis man named George Floyd while in police custody. Ari was spotted wearing a mask and holding a handwritten sign that read “Black Lives Matter.”

Several photos and videos appeared to show Ari holding on to Dalton’s arm as the real estate mogul also donned a mask and held a sign.

The 26-year-old has also been using her social media platform to encourage fans to donate and raise awareness for the cause. Ariana has frequently shared a list of ways to get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.

