Ariana Grande Calls Out Fans Ignoring Coronavirus: ‘Your Hip Hop Yoga Class Can F**king Wait’

Ariana Grande is sharing her frustration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “7 Rings” singer spoke out on social media to criticize those not taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She posted, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal’ / ‘We’ll be fine’… ‘We still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.”

Ariana continued, “I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

WATCH: Serena Williams Will Spend ‘6 Weeks In Solitude’ To Prevent Coronavirus

The pop star’s public service announcement came as photos of crowded streets, bars and restaurants continue to flood social media in the days following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. Ariana reiterated her point by tweeting, “Like your hip hop yoga class can f**king wait I promise.”

Many other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, John Legend, Heidi Klum and Lil Nas X, have also addressed the global public health crisis while pledging donations or offering words of comfort and support.

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

WATCH: Tom Hanks Shares Coronavirus Update

“It’s not the easiest for everyone right now, but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Lady Gaga shared. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now, but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you, world. We’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Alicia Keys also tweeted, “Sending u light right now. Just a reminder to keep your energy high. There’s a lot going on, but take care of yourself, love on your family, and remind yourself to take a deep breath and stay calm. Don’t forget that I love u.”