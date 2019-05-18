Ariana Grande Cosplays As An Astronaut While Visiting NASA Space Center

It’s one small step for woman, one Grande leap for woman-kind!

After a sold-out performance in San Antonio, Ariana Grande visited the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, and shared her out-of-this-world experience on her Instagram Story. In the first video, the singer is seen in an astronaut’s outfit while one of her friends plays her song “NASA.”

Ari’s song “NASA” from her “Thank U, Next” album starts with Neil Armstrong’s iconic quote updated by “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Shangela: “This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind.”

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” Ari captioned. “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

In another video, the “Thank U, Next” singer shows off NASA’s Mission Control room. As the camera pans, a personalized greeting is seen on a monitor reading, “Welcome to Mission Control Ariana Grande.”

NASA’s official Instagram account reshared Ariana’s Story and dropped her song lyrics in the caption, writing, “It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A.”

Ariana is currently on the road for her “Sweetener” world tour.